Blues' Fabbri out for rest of season with ACL injury in knee

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Robby Fabbri, right, looks to pass the puck as he is pressured by Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the second period of an NHL hockey game in St. Louis. On Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, the Blues announced Fabbri is out with an ACL injury for the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season because of left knee injury.

The team announced Sunday that Fabbri is out with an ACL injury and will be back for 2017-18 training camp. In corresponding roster moves, St. Louis recalled Magnus Paajarvi and Kenny Agostino from Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Fabbri was checked into the boards by Pittsburgh's Carter Rowney during the first period Saturday night and went to the ice. Fabbri put no pressure on his left leg as he left.

The long-term injury is another blow to the Blues, who have lost six of their past eight games to fall out of a playoff position in the Western Conference and fired coach Ken Hitchcock last week. The 21-year-old Fabbri had 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 51 games this season.

Fabbri, a first-round pick in 2014, was just eight points short of matching his total from last year, his rookie season. It's another devastating injury for Fabbri, who had a high-ankle sprain during the 2015 world junior tournament.

Paajarvi and Agostino were recalled for the first time this season. Agostino leads the AHL with 60 points in 48 games.