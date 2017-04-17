Blue Jackets' Werenski out for playoffs with face fracture

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, left, controls the puck against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. Youth along the blue line will be served this postseason. Werenski and teammate Seth Jones are among more than two-dozen defensemen under the age of 24 filling prominent roles. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the postseason because of a broken cheekbone.

The Blue Jackets announced the decision Monday, one day after the 19-year-old rookie took a puck to the face on a shot by Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel that opened a gash on his right cheek in the second period.

He played a couple shifts in the third period with a full facemask, but his eye swelled shut and he had to sit out the rest of the game. He tweeted a photo of his face after the game that showed his eye nearly swollen shut.

Pittsburgh won the game 5-4 in overtime for a 3-0 lead in their first-round series. Game 4 is Tuesday night.

