Blue Jackets Red Hot

It was a truncated week in the NHL as the League observed the end-of-year holidays, still, a few interesting things resulted.

First is that Cam Atkinson is your power play points leader! The 27-year-old, who has been a solid 20+-goal and 40+-point producer, currently has 15 goals and 35 points with seven goals and 17 points with the man-advantage. He ranks third in goals, just two behind some guy named Sidney Crosby.

Second, and this'll tie into the next point as well, Alexander Wennberg continues to lead with 13 helpers. Of the 13 players who have at least 10 assists, he's seen the least amount of time by 17 full minutes. With the exception, of course, of Atkinson who has four more points in two fewer minutes.

Speaking of success rates, Columbus has scored the fifth-most goals (25) with the third-fewest opportunities (93) for a league-best 26.9% rate.

Lastly a note on scheduling. As teams come back from the holiday break, 26 teams will play a trio of games. With Anaheim and Washington playing an extra and, St. Louis and Edmonton receiving a bit of extra rest. So jigger your lineups accordingly!

Editor's Note: Rotoworld’s Season Pass is now available for the low price of $19.99. You get plenty of extra articles including the minor league report, the junior report and much, much more. Buy it now!

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, and follow @Rotoworld_ HK and @MattRiegleron Twitter.

ANAHEIM

Cam Fowler: 11 points (5 goals) in 121:53 of power play time this season

Corey Perry: 13 points (2 goals) in 117:24

Sami Vatanen: 10 points (2 goals) in 112:57

Ryan Getzlaf: 13 points (2 goals) in 112:35

Ryan Kesler: 14 points (7 goals) in 109:28

Antoine Vermette: 4 points (2 goals) in 62:43

The Ducks went 3/12 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 28/115 or 24.3%. Wow, is that some kind of drop-off after Kesler. Looking back over the last month there is a significant dip after the fifth slot, but there's a quartet of players rotating through that sixth sot. Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm, Shea Theodore and Vermette come in ice time that totals between 22:29 and 20:48. Rakell leads with two goals and three points. The goals tie him with Perry and Kesler for the team lead over that span.

ARIZONA

Oliver Ekman-Larsson: 10 points (4 goals) in 143:15 of power play time this season

Radim Vrbata: 6 points (2 goals) in 100:14

Martin Hanzal: 5 points (3 goals) in 86:30

Alex Goligoski: 4 points in 78:25

Max Domi: 4 points (a goal) in 69:54

Shane Doan: 2 points (a goal) in 53:40

The Coyotes went 2/14 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 15/103 or 14.6%. Since losing Domi to hand surgery on Dec. 8th, they've gone just 4/26 with the man-advantage and Ekman-Larsson leads the pack with two goals and four points over the last eight games without him. Hanzal and DeAngelo have the other markers, with the young defender pulling in a second point. The rookie has two goals and six points in 17 games over 48:29 of ice time.

BOSTON

Torey Krug: 7 points in 118:21 of power play time this season

David Krejci: 6 points (2 goals) in 111:10

Patrice Bergeron: 3 points (2 goals) in 102:51

Ryan Spooner: 5 points (2 goals) in 93:45

David Backes: 4 points (2 goals) in 91:15

Brad Marchand: 6 points (2 goals) in 88:40

The Bruins went 2/9 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 15/108 or 13.9%. A pair of things are surprising through the 2016 portion of the calendar, the first is that Krug is still without a goal despite his time on ice, 26 shots, and 36 games. The other, and this is worth a giggle, is that David Pastrnak still leads the team with four power play markers. He ranks seventh on team with 65 minutes of play, by the way.

BUFFALO

Rasmus Ristolainen: 13 points (a goal) in 114:03 of power play time this season

Sam Reinhart: 7 points (3 goals) in 107:56

Kyle Okposo: 12 points (4 goals) in 105:22

Matt Moulson: 10 points (7 goals) in 88:06

Ryan O'Reilly: 10 points (3 goals) in 87:17

Brian Gionta: 1 pointin 59:02

The Sabres went 1/7 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 23/103 or 22.3%. Jack Eichel has two goals and four points with 11 shots in 36:15 of ice time thus far, but his production on the man-advantage hasn't met his lofty expectations. Since scoring three points in his first pair of games back, he has just one in the latter 10.

Read More

CALGARY

Sean Monahan: 8 points (4 goals) in 114:00 of power play time this season

Mark Giordano: 6 points (2 goals) in 110:45

Troy Brouwer: 8 points (3 goals) in 104:25

Johnny Gaudreau: 8 points (a goal) in 93:09

T.J. Brodie: 4 points (a goal) in 91:06

Dougie Hamilton: 5 points in 87:47

The Flames went 4/11 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 22/117 or 18.8%. It's crazy to see that Gaudreau has but a single power play marker this season, but he's come back from injury just fine. Since returning on Dec. 4th, he's picked up six helpers while sitting second to Sean Monahan in time by just four seconds.

CAROLINA

Justin Faulk: 5 points (a goal) in 81:05 of power play time this season

Jeff Skinner: 11 points (4 goals) in 77:16

Victor Rask: 6 points (3 goals) in 76:21

Teuvo Teravainen: 7 points (3 goals) in 74:42

Noah Hanifin: 6 points (2 goals) in 74:06

Lee Stempniak: 4 points (2 goals) in 69:46

The Hurricanes went 0/6 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 20/98 or 20.4%. The month of December has revealed a few interesting conclusions in Carolina's man-advantage. Derek Ryan ranks tied for first with Skinner with four points, and sits third in time with 27:22 over 11 games. Jaccob Slavin, who's 10th in time at 21:08, leads a trio of helpers. Meanwhile Teravainen and Skinner lead with a pair of goals each.

CHICAGO

Patrick Kane: 10 points (2 goals) in 141:23 of power play time this season

Duncan Keith: 7 points in 129:48

Artemi Panarin: 11 points (6 goals) in 129:24

Brent Seabrook: 9 points (2 goals) in 120:46

Artem Anisimov: 6 points (3 goals) in 91:48

Jonathan Toews: 5 points (2 goals) in 79:47

The Blackhawks went 2/7 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/112 or 18.8%. Though both Anisimov and Marian Hossa have been on the shelf, I wouldn't expect much to change. Both players are expected to return soon, which means expect to see more of them plus the other five above.

COLORADO

Tyson Barrie: 5 points in 111:05 of power play time this season

Nathan MacKinnon: 6 points (a goal) in 103:24

Mikko Rantanen: 6 points (2 goals) in 89:48

Matt Duchene: 6 points (2 goals) in 89:06

Jarome Iginla: 5 points (2 goals) in 85:22

Mikhail Grigorenko: 3 points in 62:03

The Avalanche went 0/12 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 16/109 or 14.7%. Since returning to the lineup on Dec. 10th, captain Gabriel Landeskog has no points with just two shots in 16:50 of time over those eight games. Though it's worth noting that Colorado has gone just 3/31 since then as well.

COLUMBUS

Zach Werenski: 11 points (3 goals) in 92:31 of power play time this season

Alexander Wennberg: 14 points (a goal) in 86:43

Nick Foligno: 13 points (5 goals) in 86:36

Cam Atkinson: 17 points (7 goals) in 84:49

Sam Gagner: 12 points (6 goals) in 83:00

Brandon Saad: 1 point in 53:42

The Blue Jackets went 2/10 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 25/93 or 26.9%. Only one rookie has tallied more points than Werenski thus far, and it's William Nylander with 12. Nylander is merely plus a goal on him in 10:31 less time as well. Their utility aren't comparable though as Nylander's has vacillated at the whim of coach Mike Babcock, while Werenski has been his team's power play quarterback since about Day One.

DALLAS

Tyler Seguin: 13 points (7 goals) in 128:39 of power play time this season

Jamie Benn: 10 points (5 goals) in 124:33

John Klingberg: 7 points in 120:45

Patrick Eaves: 9 points (6 goals) in 111:57

Jason Spezza: 9 points (a goal) in 90:31

Devin Shore: 3 points in 77:42

The Stars went 1/6 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/127 or 16.5%. While it's not entirely curious that Seguin would hold a 42-24 shot lead over Benn and Eaves, but what is certainly curious is that Klingberg has more points than shots – he has five shots. It'd be overly simplistic to just state that he needs to shoot more, but Dallas needs utilize their depth of talent better once Plan A doesn't work out.

DETROIT

Henrik Zetterberg: 4 points (a goal) in 1112:53 of power play time this season

Mike Green: 4 points (a goal) in 109:34

Gustav Nyquist: 2 points in 107:18

Tomas Tatar: 1 point in 99:41

Frans Nielsen: 7 points in 91:41

Dylan Larkin: 3 points (all goals) 87:43

The Red Wings went 0/10 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 14/118 or 11.9%. Make it two straight weeks Motor City has failed to capitalize with the man-advantage, going 0/21 over the last pair alone. They're 6/77 over the last seven weeks. Until this turns around, we'd look away from Detroit for power play assistance.

EDMONTON

Connor McDavid: 12 points (a goal) in 118:54 of power play time this season

Milan Lucic: 12 points (4 goals) in 110:48

Leon Draisaitl: 14 points (8 goals) in 108:22

Jordan Eberle: 9 points (3 goals) in 103:34

Oscar Klefbom: 4 points (a goal) in 93:44

Andrej Sekera: 5 points in 87:39

The Oilers went 1/10 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum 25/118 or 21.2%. During the month of December Draisaitl leads the way for Edmonton with seven points and is match by only Mark Letestu in goals. That's right, the veteran fourth line center ranks fourth on the team during the month in time with 39:30 to his credit and five points. Letestu has also taken the most the face-offs, with 23 compared to Draisaitl's 20 and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 22. Thing is with the Nuge he's seen just 25:35, suggesting his role has been relegated to Plan B.

FLORIDA

Keith Yandle: 7 points (2 goals) in 118:08 of power play time this season

Aaron Ekblad: 4 points (2 goals) in 116:10

Aleksander Barkov: 7 points (a goal) in 108:11

Jaromir Jagr: 7 points (3 goals) in 106:05

Vincent Trocheck: 4 points (a goal) in 103:10

Reilly Smith: 5 points (4 goals) in 91:01

The Panthers went 2/13 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 18/121 or 14.9%. Florida has gone just 6/43 or 13.9% with the man-advantage during the month of December, which just isn't very good at all. They ranked 24th in success rate and 23rd in total goals. Stay patient, though. This roster is far too talented to stay down the whole season.

LOS ANGELES

Drew Doughty: 6 points (a goal) in 113:44 of power play time this season

Jeff Carter: 8 points (6 goals) in 99:27

Anze Kopitar: 4 points in 92:07

Tyler Toffoli: 3 points (2 goals) in 88:56

Alec Martinez: 5 points (a goal) in 78:15

Tanner Pearson: 4 points (a goal) in 74:09

The Kings went 2/7 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 16/100. Los Angeles went just 7/32 or 21.9% with the man-advantage during the month of December, which ranks favorably for such a small sample. Still, if the big guns aren't producing then neither are the Kings. I'd play it cautiously.

MINNESOTA

Ryan Suter: 7 points (2 goals) in 94:57 on the power play this season

Eric Staal: 7 points (a goal) in 83:03

Charlie Coyle: 5 points (4 goals) in 81:56

Matt Dumba: 5 points (2 goals) in 77:46

Mikko Koivu: 4 points in 71:12

Mikael Granlund: 6 points (a goal) in 68:10

The Wild went 2/8 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 16/92 or 17.4%. The Wild are such an interesting team. Two of their leaders, Granlund in points and Niederreiter with three goals have hardly shot the puck at all. Granlund has just three pucks on net, and El Nino has but six. Meanwhile Dumba and Suter lead the way with 22 and 20, respectively. Bruce Boudreau's magical offensive touch doesn't seem to have taken effect just yet.

MONTREAL

Shea Weber: 10 points (7 goals) in 128:04 of power play time this season

Max Pacioretty: 5 points (3 goals) in 98:12

Alexander Radulov: 7 points (2 goals) in 95:58

Andrei Markov: 8 points in 89:47

Brendan Gallagher: 2 points (a goal) in 74:53

Jeff Petry: 5 points (2 goals) in 74:28

The Canadiens went 2/12 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/110 or 19.1%. As @chico_001 was kind enough to point out last week, the reason Alex Galchenyuk "mysteriously" (oh yeah, I quoted myself) hasn't been playing is because he's been on the shelf with a right knee injury since Dec. 4th. - Egg, meet Matt's face :) That was a stupid error, and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank him and encourage all of you to feel free to correct me when I'm wrong @MattRiegler on Twitter! It does make a difference.

Okay, remember when we were all marveling at Weber's production? Well we can keep doing so and then go scratch our collective heads as he's gone without a power play point since Nov. 22nd, a span of 14 games. This will turn around, rest assured. In the meantime look for Pacioretty, Radulov, Petry to continue to lead the charge. And, if we're lucky, we'll even get a little more Artturi Lehkonen action.

NASHVILLE

Roman Josi: 9 points (2 goals) in 108:20 of power play time this season

Ryan Johansen: 11 points (3 goals) in 100:57

Filip Forsberg:4 points (a goal) in 92:33

James Neal: 5 points (2 goals) in 89:38

P.K. Subban: 7 points (3 goals) in 85:07

Mike Ribeiro: 5 points (2 goals) in 82:08

The Predators went 1/6 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 22/112 or 19.6%. They've also gone just 1/9 since Subban exited the lineup after Dec. 15th. The big winner in ice time though? Ryan Ellis when it comes to the blue line, he saw just 6:44 compared to Josi's-leading 12:11. In place of the usual Mike Fischer update, let's talk about Viktor Arvidsson for a moment. The bust-out forward has seen 22:15 with the man-advantage in December and has just five shots on goal with no points. If he's truly arrived, the power play points will come. But as long as he produces, you can be happy to have him no matter the situation.

NEW JERSEY

Travis Zajac: 5 points (3 goals) in 95:08 of power play time this season

Damon Severson: 8 points in 91:14

Adam Henrique: 2 points (a goal) in 89:20

Kyle Palmieri: 8 points (3 goals) in 85:02

Taylor Hall: 7 points (4 goals) in 79:53

P.A. Parenteau: 3 points (all goals) in 79:10

The Devils went 2/10 on the power play during the 11th week action, bringing their season's sum to 17/108 or 15.7%. Michael Cammalleri's production in December didn't quite extend to the man-advantage. He had just a helper with five shots in 24:52, which ranks sixth in time on the team. Parenteau meanwhile, in two fewer games, had two points with five shots in 22:45. Whomever produces will play, so I'd hedge a bit more towards Cammalleri.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

John Tavares: 7 points (4 goals) in 106:33 of power play time this season

Nick Leddy: 6 points (a goal) in 99:41

Josh Bailey: 6 points (a goal) in 95:25

Ryan Strome: 3 (a goal) in 81:37

Andrew Ladd: no points in 77:20

Brock Nelson: 4 points (a goal) in 67:52

The Islanders went 2/5 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 13/91 or 14.3%. It hasn't been just Tavares leading the Isles in December. Bailey and Leddy top the chart with a trio of helpers, and Lee has pitched in a pair of goals along with the captain. Unfortunately with just five power play goals all month, I wouldn't look for boosted stock via the man-advantage for any of these players.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Ryan McDonagh: 6 points (a goal) in 115:01 of power play time this season

Mats Zuccarello: 4 points (2 goals) in 96:49

Brandon Pirri: 6 points (4 goals) in 92:08

Derek Stepan: 6 points in 89:56

Chris Kreider: 6 points (2 goals) in 77:21

Jimmy Vesey: 6 points (4 goals) in 69:05

The Rangers went 0/5 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 21/105 or 20%. Five of the six Blueshirts tied for first with six points on the man-advantage, the one remaining is Rick Nash who also has four goals over 64:14. As I've been saying all season long, the Rangers won't have a singular producer but rather a plethora of players whose value will be boosted by their elite power play. So I'd recommend digging into your waiver wire and checking for favorable matchups.

OTTAWA

Erik Karlsson: 12 points (a goal) in 122:03 of power play time this season

Mark Stone: 10 points (5 goals) in 100:34

Mike Hoffman: 11 points (6 goals) in 94:26

Derick Brassard: 3 points (a goal) in 89:22

Dion Phaneuf: 8 points (3 goals) in 89:15

Kyle Turris: 5 points (a goal) in 88:35

The Senators went 2/7 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/108 or 17.6%. For the month of December, Ottawa went 10/42 or 23.8% both marks rank in the top-seven in the league. Karlsson led the way with seven points, while Phaneuf, Stone, and Hoffman each potted a trio of goals. They've turned around this aspect of the team, now it's on to the rest.

PHILADELPHIA

Claude Giroux: 15 points (4 goals) in 139:59 of power play time this season

Jakub Voracek: 13 points (2 goals) in 139:46

Wayne Simmonds: 14 points (8 goals) in 138:50

Shayne Gostisbehere: 9 points (a goal) in 134:22

Brayden Schenn: 13 points (6 goals) in 128:24

Mark Streit: 6 points (a goal) in 73:56

The Flyers went 0/7 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 28/122 or 22%. Now through another week without Streit (out since Dec. 12th), the youngsters Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov have continued to be the big winners in the ice time fallout. Neither have a point (also no one has), or a shot, but they've played 5:32 and 5:20 respectively. Maybe they don't turn into power play studs this season, but they're certainly an impressive duo.

PITTSBURGH

Evgeni Malkin: 13 points (4 goals) in 133:23 of power play time this season

Phil Kessel: 14 points (4 goals) in 131:41

Sidney Crosby: 12 points (9 goals) in 119:58

Kris Letang: 9 points (a goal) in 105:40

Patric Hornqvist: 9 points (6 goals) in 93:17

Justin Schultz: 7 points (a goal) in 75:29

The Penguins went 4/10 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 28/126 or 22.2%. Schultz continues to be the clear winner in ice time since Letang and Trevor Daley left the lineup, albeit it just over a week ago. Brian Dumoulin has picked up 5:00 with a point in three games. He'll likely drop off quickly once Letang returns.

SAN JOSE

Brent Burns: 10 points (3 goals) in 131:33 of power play time this season

Joe Thornton: 9 points in 127:24

Joe Pavelski: 12 points (4 goals) in 125:12

Logan Couture: 7 points (6 goals) in 117:32

Patrick Marleau: 5 points (2 goals) in 115:31

Marc-Edouard Vlasic: 3 points (a goal) in 115:31

The Sharks went 1/9 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/112 or 17%. San Jose has gone just 3/29 on the man-advantage over the last two weeks, which certainly constitutes a slump. Pavelski scored and was assisted by Burns and Thornton for their only tally last week. Joonas Donskoi, Kevin Labanc, Mikkel Boedker, and Vlasic rotated through to accumulate between 5:39 and 5:19 of ice time to trail Couture's 11:19 in the fifth slot. What does this mean? Same as I wrote last week, that coach Peter DeBoer is trying to find solutions but just hasn't found the right formula just yet.

St. LOUIS

Kevin Shattenkirk: 13 points (5 goals) in 111:49 of power play time this season

Vladimir Tarasenko: 14 points (4 goals) in 105:47

Paul Stastny: 6 points (2 goals) in 92:29

Alexander Steen: 7 points in 85:42

David Perron: 5 points (2 goals) in 84:02

Robby Fabbri: 6 points (3 goals) in 83:34

The Blues went 0/3 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 23/108 or 21.3%. For the month of December, the boys in The Loo went 6/29 or 20.7%, with Tarasenko leading the charge with five points. Shattenkirk has matched him goal-wise with two goals each. Expect more of the same as the calendar turns to 2017.

TAMPA BAY

Victor Hedman: 13 points (2 goals) in 106:03 of power play time this season

Tyler Johnson: 10 points (4 goals) in 102:20

Alex Killorn: 6 points (2 goals) in 100:10

Brayden Point: 6 points (3 goals) in 96:45

Nikita Kucherov: 10 points (4 goals) in 90:07

Ondrej Palat: 4 points in 80:33

The Lightning went 3/11 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 29/125 or 23.2%. Since Palat went down, the latest of the trio of Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, on Dec. 14th, Brian Boyle - you read that right, leads the squad with 22:18 of ice time, eight shots, and is matched only by Jonathan Drouin in goals at two. In fact the Bolts are 6/22 or 27.3% over that span. It is what it is in Tampa Bay as they continue to simply engineer victories amid another rash of major injuries.

TORONTO

Auston Matthews: 8 points (3 goals) in 88:55 of power play time this season

Jake Gardiner: 7 points (2 goals) in 88:01

Mitch Marner: 6 points (a goal) in 83:42

James van Riemsdyk: 5 points (2 goals) in 83:38

William Nylander: 12 points (4 goals) in 82:00

Tyler Bozak:3 points (a goal) in 79:24

The Maple Leafs went 3/9 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 20/102 19.6%. Don't look now, but Nylander is your rookie leader in power play points. In fact, only he and Zach Werenski have posted double-digit points. Which puts Patrik Laine's rookie-leading seven goals into a bit of perspective.

VANCOUVER

Henrik Sedin: 7 points (a goal) in 115:25 of power play time this season

Daniel Sedin: 7 points (4 goals) in 112:05

Brandon Sutter: 5 points (3 goals) in 106:19

Loui Eriksson: 4 points in 89:34

Troy Stecher: 4 points (a goal) in 79:40

Ben Hutton: 4 points (a goal) in 70:59

The Canucks went 0/9 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 14/104 or 13.5%. Make that 2/17 over the last two weeks for Vancouver. My sentiment towards Stecher remains, but as we all know, Van City's man-advantage lacks punch.

WASHINGTON

Alex Ovechkin: 9 points (6 goals) in 128:06 of power play time this season

John Carlson: 8 points (a goal) in 105:19

Nicklas Backstrom: 13 points (2 goals) in 103:44

Marcus Johansson: 7 points (3 goals) in 87:22

Justin Williams: 4 points (2 goals) in 78:16

Evgeny Kuznetsov: 4 points in 78:03

The Capitals went 0/3 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 19/100. During December D.C.'s power play came back to life, though it was only led by Ovechkin insofar as he and Backstrom were the only ones to score multiple goals (two). It was Carlson who tops the lot at six points, and, finally, Kuznetsov who tallied a trio of helpers. If he gets going, watch out. Might want to buy low if you can.

WINNIPEG

Dustin Byfuglien: 5 points in 131:12 of power play time this season

Blake Wheeler: 7 points (2 goals) in 112:08

Mark Scheifele: 5 points (3 goals) in 111:40

Patrik Laine: 9 points (7 goals) in 108:58

Nikolaj Ehlers: 5 points (2 goals) in 101:47

Adam Lowry: 3 points (a goal) in 65:59

The Jets went 2/9 on the power play during the 11th week of action, bringing their season's sum to 18/118 or 15.3%. Laine, who leads all rookies with seven tallies, will likely always have an outsized share of the Jets' power play goals, but he has as many as the other five above combined. That will have to change, and could now that Winnipeg is finally fielding a full roster (minus Tyler Myers).