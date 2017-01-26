Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson to replace Evgeni Malkin on Metro All-Star team

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be well-represented during this weekend’s NHL All-Star festivities after it was announced that Cam Atkinson would be replacing Evgeni Malkin on the Metropolitan Division roster.

Atkinson will now join teammates Sergei Bobrovsky and Seth Jones as well as head coach John Tortorella on the Metro squad.

Malkin will miss the party in Los Angeles after suffering a lower-body injury, one that will keep him out of Thursday’s game against the Boston Bruins. The NHL had plenty of options to choose from in replacing the Pittsburgh Penguins star (Atkinson, Nicklas Backstrom, Phil Kessel, Jakub Voracek) but decided to reward the Blue Jackets’ leading scorer.

In his sixth NHL season, the 27-year-old Atkinson has hit 20 goals for the fourth straight year and is currently tied for second in the League in goals scored with 24. Through 27 games he’s on pace to break career highs in goals, assists and points.

Atkinson told Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch that he had plans scheduled for this weekend but would cancel them should he be named as Malkin’s replacement. Well, time to book a flight to LA now.

