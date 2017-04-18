Blizzard Fixes ‘Overwatch’ Loot Box Exploit

Blizzard Entertainment is finally keeping its word of disallowing “Overwatch” players from take advantage of an exploit that would let them easily win Loot Boxes from the ongoing Uprising event. The developer is currently rolling out an update to the PC version of the game, so players could win in the event fair and square.

On Monday, Blizzard rolled out a new update to “Overwatch” that would fix the significant exploit in the PvE mode of the Uprising event. The release of the new patch comes after the developer recently vowed to address the exploit, for it allowed players to take advantage of the situation by preventing enemies from spawning, as per GameSpot.

With the new update in place, players will now have to engage in fights to get a chance to win the Loot Boxes. And many players won’t be subjected to peer pressure to using the cheat anymore just like how PC Gamer’s Evan Lahti learned the hard way.

Other fixes that the new update brought with it include the one that addresses the issue that causes “inaccurate results when breaking ties based on capture percentage on Assault and Assault/Escort maps.” Another fix resolves the problem that prevented players from placing turrets on moving platforms.

General

Fixed an issue that caused the game client to crash when Overwatch was launched

Arcade

Fixed a bug preventing the Null Sector bots from spawning during the payload escort phase of the Overwatch Uprising brawl

The Overwatch Uprising 2017 player icon will now unlock when you log into the event

Firing shots while standing on the payload in Overwatch Uprising will no longer cause accuracy issues for your hero

Fixed an issue preventing players from placing turrets on moving platforms (i.e. the payload)

The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks stats from Sombra’s Hack

The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks Ana’s healing stats

The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks D.Va’s enemy eliminations

Competitive Play

Fixed an issue that could cause inaccurate results when breaking ties based on capture percentage on Assault and Assault/Escort maps

Heroes

Fixed an issue that allowed players to move freely when being hit by Mei’s Blizzard or Endothermic Blaster

Fixed a bug causing D.Va’s hair to be rigid in the Selfie highlight intro when her Palanquin skin is equipped

Fixed a bug causing Soldier: 76’s cape to clip during the Push-Ups emote when his Strike Commander Morrison, Daredevil: 76, or Stunt Rider: 76 skin was equipped

Fixed a bug causing the ice on Pharah’s Frostbite skin to stretch when her Flair emote was activated

Maps

Fixed a bug causing glass that has been shattered by an explosion to be colored black

