CHICAGO (AP) -- Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson left Thursday night's game with the Arizona Coyotes after skating five shifts in the first period.

Hjalmarsson didn't appear to suffer an injury and Chicago gave no reason why he left when they announced he wouldn't return. The 29-year-old, second on the Blackhawks with 21:59 of ice time per game, didn't participate in the team's morning skate on Thursday.