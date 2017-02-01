Blackburn striker gets suspended sentence for Dublin assault

DUBLIN (AP) -- Blackburn Rovers striker Anthony Stokes has received a two-year suspended sentence and paid 30,000 euros ($32,250) to a man he assaulted at a Dublin nightclub in 2013.

Stokes expressed remorse to 53-year-old Anthony Bradley via a statement read by his lawyer in Wednesday's Dublin District Criminal Court hearing.

Stokes pleaded guilty in November to head-butting Bradley, breaking his nose and two teeth. Bradley, formerly a part-time Elvis impersonator and parking lot attendant, testified he had been unable to work because of his injuries and related trauma.

Bradley is pursuing a private lawsuit against Stokes, who played six seasons in Scotland for Celtic before this season's move to Blackburn, which is in the relegation zone of English football's second-tier Championship.

Judge Patricia Ryan ordered Stokes to sign a bond promising to remain on good behavior for the next two years.