Bills tackle Kouandjio has hip surgery after falling at home

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills backup offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio has had hip surgery for an injury after he had a fall at his home.

The Bills did not reveal the severity of the injury or when it occurred in a statement the team released Thursday. The Bills said the operation was successful and took place on Wednesday.

Without providing a specific timetable for Kouandjio's recovery, the team said it's anticipated he will be ready for the start of training camp, which traditionally opens in late July.

In 12 games last season, Kouandjio had five starts, including the final three games to fill in for Cordy Glenn, who was sidelined by a back injury. Overall, Buffalo's 2014 second-round draft pick has seven starts in 25 games.

