Bills don't match Patriots' offer sheet to Mike Gillislee, so LeGarrette Blount is likely done in New England

The cardinal rule of the New England Patriots’ dynasty has been that if the name isn’t Tom Brady, the team will not think twice about replacing the player. There’s no room for sentiment.

LeGarrette Blount had an amazing season for the Patriots last year. He rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns. That rushing touchdown total not only led the NFL, it was the most rushing touchdowns for any NFL player since Adrian Peterson in 2011. Blount helped New England win a Super Bowl. And now he has likely been replaced.

New England and Blount never agreed on a contract this offseason – one has to assume Blount wanted more money than New England was willing to pay – and then the Patriots decided to move on. They signed Buffalo Bills running back and restricted free agent Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet. The Bills announced Monday they wouldn’t match the offer, so Gillislee is a Patriot now. The Bills will get the Patriots’ fifth-round pick, 163rd overall.

And, unless the Patriots want to pump even more money into a suddenly deep set of running backs, Blount probably has to find work elsewhere.

It’s a cold reminder that the Patriots will move on from anybody with no concern, aside from Brady (and eventually that will happen too). Just like they traded Chandler Jones last offseason. Or when they traded Jamie Collins during last season. Or when Malcolm Butler’s name popped up all offseason in trade talks. Or any number of other examples through the Bill Belichick era.

Blount might not have an easy time finding a new team. He’s an extremely one-dimensional back with 46 receptions in 100 career games. The Patriots were fine with that, but he doesn’t fit every offense. Blount is 30 years old, has had limited success outside of New England and it’s not a great time to be a free-agent running back. Ask Adrian Peterson or Jamaal Charles.

The Patriots have Gillislee, fellow 2017 free-agent signee Rex Burkhead, James White, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden at running back. There doesn’t seem to be a fit for Blount, and one of the key pieces from their Super Bowl team last year will presumably move on. That might be unusual anywhere else, but it’s the way the Patriots do business.

