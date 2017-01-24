Bills agree to hire David Culley to coach quarterbacks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- New Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will lean on David Culley to oversee the team's most uncertain position: Quarterback.

The Bills announced Tuesday that Culley has agreed to be their quarterbacks coach. Culley has 18 seasons of NFL experience, including the past four as the Kansas City Chiefs assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.

He and McDermott previously worked together on Chiefs coach Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia last decade.

Culley will work under newly hired offensive coordinator Rick Dennison.

Buffalo's starting quarterback job is uncertain after Tyrod Taylor went 7-8 in his second season. The Bills have until mid-March to determine whether to pick up or opt out of the five-year contract extension Taylor signed in August.

---

