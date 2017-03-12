Bills add with receiver Corey "Philly" Brown

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms with wide receiver Corey ''Philly'' Brown on Sunday.

Brown spent the past three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, catching 79 passes for 1,019 yards and seven touchdowns in 43 games (22 starts). First-year Bills coach Sean McDermott is familiar with Brown, having served as Carolina's defensive coordinator from 2011-16.

Brown entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2014. He was originally a restricted free agent this offseason but did not receive a tender from Carolina.

The Bills are in the midst of revamping their receiving corps. Buffalo has only one other established player at the position, Sammy Watkins, after losing Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin in free agency.