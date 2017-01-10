Bill Walton is really enjoying the National Championship (Video)

When ESPN announced details of its wide-ranging broadcast plans for the College Football Playoff National Championship, one thing in particular caught our attention.

On one of its affiliates, ESPN shows a cast of characters watching the game — known as “ESPN Voices” — on a couch with the actual game just part of the viewing experience. This year, in addition to ESPN broadcasters Michelle Beadle, Jay Bilas, Keyshawn Johnson, Rachel Nichols and Marcellus Wiley, NBA great and ESPN college basketball analyst Bill Walton is part of the crew.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

Walton is a colorful, fun guy. And it didn’t take long for him to crack up the rest of his colleagues. For one, he donned a very, um, patriotic outfit.

Guess which one is Bill Walton pic.twitter.com/StdxvinI85 — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) January 10, 2017





And he had quite a few hilarious little quips, including one about an interest of his:

He also played catch with Johnson, a longtime NFL receiver.

Now Bill Walton is having a catch with Keyshawn Johnson pic.twitter.com/m1JXvTIcqd — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) January 10, 2017





Keep being you, Bill.

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for the Yahoo Sports blogs. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @SamDCooper