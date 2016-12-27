Big Ten primer: Surprises, disappointments, tiered rankings and more

January is just around the corner. Conference play is finally here. And that means it’s time to reassess college basketball’s top teams and players, as well as its most competitive leagues, as the season kicks into gear. We’ll highlight surprises, disappointments, and player and freshman of the year candidates before ranking teams by tiers and making one bold prediction for the next two-and-a-half months.

Our first of six conference primers looks at the Big Ten, which appears to have a definitive top three followed by what could turn into a chaotic mess:

Biggest surprise: Northwestern

The Wildcats were a couple possessions away from beating Butler and Notre Dame, and therefore are a couple possessions away from being undefeated. Instead, they’re a legitimate bubble team and will be the talk of college basketball if they remain in the mix deep into February. Because, as you might have heard, and as you’ll hear hundreds of times between now and March, the Wildcats are the only major conference team to have never made the NCAA Tournament. The return of Vic Law and improvement of juniors Scottie Lindsey and Gavin Skelly have Northwestern fans dreaming that this could be the team that ends the drought.

Biggest disappointment: Michigan State

Tom Izzo is used to navigating a taxing early season schedule. He’s not used to doing so, however, while giving 64 percent of available minutes to underclassmen. That’s why Izzo apologized to his young team during a brutal November run, and it’s one reason the Spartans head into conference play at 8-5. The other reasons: Eron Harris and Matt McQuaid haven’t come close to filling the shoes of Denzel Valentine and Bryn Forbes, and Matt Costello’s graduation coupled with preseason injuries to Michigan State’s two tallest players have left it lacking size and frontcourt depth.

Player of the Year favorite: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

Swanigan has quietly become one of the very best players in college basketball. His final week of non-conference play featured back-to-back 20-20 games; the week before, his 26 points and 10 boards led Purdue’s comeback win over Notre Dame. Swanigan’s improved three-point shooting (52.4 percent, up from 29.2 in 2015-16) and offensive rebounding have spurred his overall offensive improvement (63.0 effective field goal percentage, up from 49.8). Meanwhile, he’s proven capable of defending all shapes and sizes of power forwards and centers, which gives Purdue lineup flexibility. The sophomore is also the fourth best defensive rebounder in the country.

By the way, Swanigan’s closest competition for Big Ten Player of the Year honors should come from another big man, Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ.

Freshman of the Year favorite: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

Bridges wasn’t exactly efficient, but the five-star recruit was Michigan State’s best player in November. He averaged 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds against an unforgiving schedule. The only problem: Bridges hasn’t played since. The 6-foot-7 wing missed Michigan State’s final five games of non-conference play with a left ankle injury, and may sit out the first week of Big Ten play too. One he returns, though, he’ll give Sparty a much-needed boost.

BIG TEN TIERS

TIER 1: THE TITLE CONTENDER TRIUMVIRATE

Purdue Indiana Wisconsin

It’s difficult to order these teams one through three with any conviction at the moment; there’s just not much separation. It’s not difficult, however, to recognize that they are in fact the top three in the conference. Purdue took No. 1 Villanova to the wire, and blew out every non-top 25 team it played, but still lacks elite athletes on the perimeter. Indiana has those athletes at all five positions, but inconsistency — beat Kansas, lose to IPFW; beat North Carolina, lose to Butler — might continue to plague it. Wisconsin has loads of experience, but struggled against the two sure-fire tournament teams it met in November.

TIER 2: BEST OF THE REST

Michigan State Ohio State Michigan Northwestern

The Big Ten is down this year, and there’s no better emblem of that than this group. Last year, the Wolverines and Buckeyes were a clear seventh and eighth in the conference; this year, they could be in a battle for fourth despite not being markedly different teams than last year’s iterations. After the top three, it’s anybody’s guess who’ll emerge.

