Big Sky spring outlook

(STATS) - Much of the Big Sky's postseason success this decade has centered around Eastern Washington, and the coach who oversaw it, Beau Baldwin, has moved on to become Cal's offensive coordinator.

North Dakota, which shared the conference title with EWU last season, Cal Poly and Weber State were all eliminated from the postseason without a win. So it's easy to be down on the offensively strong/defensively challenged Big Sky with CAA Football, the Missouri Valley and other conferences posting postseason success.

But there's no denying the largest FCS conference (13 teams) still has many contenders to make the postseason. Other than Eastern Washington, the 2010 FCS champion and a semifinalist in 2012, 2013 and last year, those teams just have to do better if they get a shot.

Following is a look across the Big Sky with spring practices underway in college football:

---=

CAL POLY=

Head Coach: Tim Walsh (50-42, eight seasons; 167-124 overall)

2016 Records: 7-5, 5-3 Big Sky

Spring Practices: April 8-May 5

What to Know: The Mustangs slumped over the final month last season, but it was a successful campaign overall with a trip to the FCS playoffs. They return five starters on offense and seven on defense. Having struggled against the passing of spread offenses, Walsh seeks development across his defense. The entire starting secondary returns, but it will have to play better, while a young defensive line will have to figure out its pass rush. The Mustangs' triple-option offense will still have one of the best rushing attacks in the FCS, featuring a veteran offensive line, All-America fullback Joe Protheroe and slot back Kyle Lewis. The Mustangs must replace quarterback Chris Brown.

---=

EASTERN WASHINGTON=

Head Coach: Aaron Best (first season)

2016 Records: 12-2, 8-0 Big Sky

Spring Practices: April 4-29

What to Know: With Best having spent 20 years in the program, the Eagles are expecting a smooth transition following coach Beau Baldwin's departure after nine seasons. Best vows not to change the offensive style, although the Eagles have lost Cooper Kupp, the most decorated wide receiver in Division I history, and last year's two other 1,000-yard receivers, Shaq Hill and Kendrick Bourne. Of course, quarterback Gage Gubrud is just a junior and will still sling the ball around. The Eagles had a respectable defense last season, but need to replace some key seniors. Linebacker Alek Kacmarcik, cornerback Nzuzi Webster and first-team All-Big Sky defensive tackle Jay-Tee Tiuli headline the athletic unit. The first month of the Best era is challenging: visits to Texas Tech, Fordham and Montana and a home game against North Dakota State.

---=

IDAHO STATE=

Head Coach: Mike Kramer (18-50, six seasons; 95-125 overall)

2016 Records: 2-9, 1-7 Big Sky

Spring Practices: April 6-29

What to Know: The stakes are getting higher for the Bengals with the University of Idaho one year away from returning to Big Sky football. The Bengals, who return five offensive starters and eight on defense, are seeking to develop some of their young talent, including on the offensive line and in the secondary. Redshirt junior quarterback Tanner Gueller figures to improve in his second season as the starter. The linebacking unit led by senior Mario Jenkins and junior Joe Martin is one of the team's strengths. The defense needs to improve its pass rush to cut down on the points (41) and yards (502) surrendered per game. The potential of an improved record is helped by the conference schedule not including 2016 co-champs Eastern Washington and North Dakota, Northern Arizona and Southern Utah.

---=

MONTANA=

Head Coach: Bob Stitt (14-10, two seasons; 122-72-1 overall)

2016 Records: 6-5, 3-5 Big Sky

Spring Practices: March 13-April 22

What to Know: The Griz collapsed after a 5-1 start last season, so the Big Sky power is anxious to get back on track. They have a young, but experienced squad which returns 17 starters (nine on defense). The graduation of NFL prospect Brady Gustafson has opened the quarterback competition to former Kentucky signal caller Reese Phillips, Blinn College transfer Caleb Hill and redshirt freshman Gresch Jensen. The fast-paced offense also features veterans across the offensive line and a wide receivers unit featuring Jerry Louie-McGee. The addition of transfers David Shaw and Chris Favoroso to an already strong defensive line, plus the the return of all three starting linebackers, makes for any extremely strong front seven.

Read More