Big 12 primer: Surprises, disappointments, tiered rankings and more

The last of our six conference primers looks at the Big 12, which yet again features a bunch of challengers all chasing Kansas.
Biggest surprise: Baylor
Baylor is on pace to surpass the accomplishments of last year’s 22-win team despite the departures of leading scorer Taurean Prince, leading rebounder Rico Gathers and starting point guard Lester Medford. The unbeaten Bears (12-0) have climbed from unranked before the season to No. 4 in the latest AP poll by defeating five perennial NCAA tournament teams — Louisville, Michigan State Xavier, Oregon and VCU. The formula for Baylor’s success is similar even if its personnel has changed. The Bears still favor a traditional two big man lineup, still play at a glacial pace and still rely heavily on zone defense. While Baylor no longer bludgeons opponents on the offensive glass as thoroughly as years past, they make up for that by taking better care of the ball and scoring more efficiently at the rim. Johnathan Motley is enjoying a breakout season, Manu Lecomte has solidified the point guard position and Jo Lual-Acuil leads the nation in blocked shots.
Biggest disappointment: Texas
It was only two months ago that Texas was projected third in the Big 12’s preseason poll. Now the Longhorns appear more likely to finish in the league’s bottom three instead. Texas fell to 6-6 on Tuesday night with a ghastly 63-58 home loss to Kent State. All six of the Longhorns losses have now come against teams outside the AP Top 25, a list that includes setbacks against Northwestern, Colorado, Texas Arlington, Michigan, Arkansas and now the Golden Flashes. Poor point guard play and a dearth of outside shooting have been Texas’ biggest issues. The Longhorns are shooting below 30 percent from behind the arc and are 302nd nationally in assists per made basket. In their six losses, they have 54 assists and 85 turnovers. Shaka Smart wisely has called for more full-court pressure as another way to generate offense, but the trouble is Texas isn’t all that good at it. The Longhorns are 159th in generating turnovers, a far cry from Smart’s best defensive teams at VCU.
Player of the Year favorite: Frank Mason, G, Kansas
Kansas guard Frank Mason is probably the only national player of the year candidate who once couldn’t find a high-major program willing to offer him a scholarship. Mason was committed to unheralded Towson until he flubbed a government class his senior year of high school and failed to qualify academically. Only after he reopened his recruitment did he happen to catch the attention of a Kansas assistant Kurtis Townsend. Kansas is sure glad he did because Mason has evolved into one of the best point guards in the country. Not only is he averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds, he’s also at his best when the game’s on the line. He spearheaded a late comeback in Kansas’ lone loss against Indiana and a he hit a game winner from the elbow to topple Duke.
Freshman of the Year favorite: Josh Jackson, F, Kansas
In a year in which the nation’s most heralded freshmen are exceeding expectations, Jackson is no exception. Rivals.com’s top player in the 2016 class might be the most complete freshman Bill Self has ever coached at Kansas. At 15.6 points per game, Jackson is the Big 12’s highest-scoring freshman. His 6.5 rebounds per game are a team high and his 3.1 assists are third only to Mason and Devonte Graham. The only glaring weakness the 6-foot-8 forward has is his outside shooting. Jackson has made just 7 of 26 3-pointers so far this season, enabling opposing defenders to back off him and dare him to shoot from the perimeter.
BIG 12 TIERS
TIER 1: THE 12-TIME CHAMPS
1. Kansas (11-1)
At the height of its dynasty almost a half century ago, UCLA set a Division I college basketball record by capturing 13 consecutive conference titles from 1967-1979. It would be a surprise if Kansas didn’t match that streak next spring. While Baylor and West Virginia are both capable of mounting a spirited push this season, Kansas has turned back more formidable challengers before. The Jayhawks are in the top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency this season and boast the Big 12’s best perimeter corps. Mason is a national player of the year candidate, Jackson is a national freshman of the year candidate, Graham is an elite shooter and capable distributor and Svi Mykhailiuk and LaGerald Vick are so good off the bench that Kansas will often go to four-guard looks.
TIER 2: TOP CHALLENGERS
2. Baylor (12-0)
3. West Virginia (11-1)
If anyone is going to prevent Kansas from tying UCLA’s record this season, it’s probably going to be one of these two surprise teams. Baylor is one of college basketball’s five remaining undefeated teams despite losing three starters from last year’s 22-win NCAA tournament team. The Bears have a formidable frontcourt, a capable point guard and maybe the best collection of wins of any team in the country. West Virginia is piling up wins because its aggressive full-court press is the most intimidating defense in the country. Opponents turn the ball over a national-best 35 percent of their possessions against Press Virginia, yet the Mountaineers aren’t fouling as frequently or giving up as many layups so far this season.
TIER 3: GIVING CHASE
4. Iowa State (8-3)
5. Oklahoma State (10-2)
6. Kansas State (11-1)
7. Texas Tech (11-1)
A Big 12 title contender may not emerge from this quartet, however, you can bet at least a couple of these four teams will be playing in the NCAA tournament. Iowa State is nowhere near as explosive offensively this season as it has been in the past, but the Cyclones have taken a big step forward on defense. Kansas State has thrived against a soft schedule intended to give it a chance at 20 wins, but whether the Wildcats’ improvement on offense is real or a mirage won’t be clear until conference play begins. Oklahoma State and Texas Tech have thrived under new coaches, but the Cowboys’ propensity for fouling and inability to control the defensive glass are concerns, as is the fact that the Red Raiders have lost to the only top 100 opponent they’ve faced.
TIER 4: IT’S PROBABLY NOT THEIR YEAR
8. Oklahoma (6-5)
9. Texas (6-6)
10. TCU (11-1)
One of these three teams built a gaudy non-conference record against a tissue-soft schedule. The other two are league powers who lost a ton of talent from last season and are struggling to make up for it. All three are probably going to win a handful of league games this season, but it would be a surprise to see any of them in the NCAA tournament.
Bold prediction: Kansas will win the league by two or more games.
Baylor will sustain a few losses when it plays true road games for the first time. West Virginia’s historic turnover percentage will slip as it faces stronger competition that has seen the press before. The result will be a Kansas coronation as the Jayhawks control the Big 12 race from start to finish and win their record-tying 13th straight league title by two or more games.
