Best teams not to win Super Bowl, Part 1: Why recent 15-win club doesn't stack up

As we count down the days until Super Bowl LI, Yahoo Sports is taking a look at the best teams to not win it all. First we’ll dive into a group of contenders that didn’t quite make the cut, and we’ll finish by ranking our top seven picks.

How do you even begin to rank the best NFL teams to not win the Super Bowl? A good place to start is win-loss records.

Or so you’d think.

The first two teams to win 15 or more games in the regular season, the 1984 49ers and the 1985 Bears, both finished the job with convincing championship runs. Five more teams have won at least 15 games since then, and in a curious statistical oddity, none have won the Super Bowl.

Two of those teams are very much in the conversation for No. 1 on this list. (We’ll get to them later this week.) But the other three? They don’t stack up, and here’s why.

The Steelers were a much different outfit during Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie season than today’s big-play battering ram. A stingy defense, which finished first in fewest points allowed, mostly asked Roethlisberger to play efficiently and take care of the football.

In fact, were it not for an injury to Tommy Maddox in Week 2, the Steelers wouldn’t have asked Roethlisberger to do much at all:

Pittsburgh still had weapons, including Jerome Bettis and Hines Ward, while the defense was headlined by All-Pros James Farrior and Troy Polamalu. Together, they helped Roethlisberger finish 13-0 as a starter during the regular season, still an NFL record for most consecutive wins to start a quarterback’s career.

But a closer look reveals a squad much closer to the pack than the results on the field indicate. The expected win-loss record was 11.5-4.5, a good amount below the 15-1 mark the Steelers posted, and they faced only four teams that finished in the top half of the league in total offense, which no doubt aided the defensive numbers.

The fact that Pittsburgh was a year away – the franchise won the Super Bowl the following season – was laid bare in the playoffs, when Roethlisberger and Co. struggled to beat the New York Jets in overtime, then were dominated by eventual champion New England in the AFC championship game:

The Steelers still own more Lombardi Trophies than any other franchise. In this particular competition, however, they don’t come out on top.

Let’s boil down this particular season to two words: Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, you could do that in several recent Packers seasons (2016 included), but 2011 stands out. Rodgers led Green Bay to a 15-1 record while having one of the greatest statistical seasons of any quarterback in NFL history.

His passer rating of 122.5 is best all time. His 45 touchdown passes rank sixth all time. He threw only six interceptions as well, and his TD-to-INT ratio of 7.5 is easily the best for any quarterback who threw at least 40 touchdowns in a single season.

Rodgers was named MVP for his efforts, and the numbers don’t do justice to his effortless brilliance:

The problem is, Green Bay didn’t have much else going for it.

The run game, which scraped out just enough yardage to help win the Super Bowl the season before, finished sixth-to-last in the NFL, while the defense gave up a league-record 4,796 passing yards against a weak slate.

While some of that is the product of the Packers’ up-tempo offense and tendency to play from ahead, they gave up 24 points a game over the final two months of the season. It finally caught up to them in the divisional round, when the New York Giants slowed Rodgers and poured on the points themselves.

Packer fans are used to seeing this happen to other teams:

New York went on to win the title, but perhaps the 2011 season was the first sign of something we know well now: Rodgers needs more help.

Much has been made of the Panthers’ soft schedule last season, and it really was as bad as they say. Carolina’s -3.9 strength of schedule was fourth-worst of any team since the turn of the century.

