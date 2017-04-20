Who is the best player in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

It’s an argument that has been raging for the best part of a decade, with no clear sense of resolution.

Season after season, the Real Madrid and Barcelona megastars have surpassed their own incredible standards, trading statistical blows while pushing one another to greater heights.

There’s no easy answer to the question of who is the greatest, but this most recent round of Champions League games may have given us an indication of who is on top right now – and who will be most fondly remembered in years to come.

While Messi failed to deliver in the clutch moment of a major game once again, Ronaldo’s (controversial) hat trick gave Los Blancos safe passage to yet another semifinal.

While it is understandable to believe that the Argentine might be the better soccer player, there is little doubt as to which player is better at winning games. And history remembers the winners.

