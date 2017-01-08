Berglund lifts Blues to 4-3 win over Stars

St. Louis Blues' Paul Stastny, middle, and Vladimir Tarasenko, right, of Russia, celebrate after Stastny scores a goal against Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen, second from left, of Finland, as Johnny Oduya, left, of Sweden, looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Patrik Berglund said he was lucky. Kevin Shattenkirk said it was skill. Either way, it was another win for the St. Louis Blues.

Berglund redirected a pass from Shattenkirk into the net with 1:54 remaining, sending St. Louis to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Paul Stastny had two goals and an assist for the Blues, who have points in 17 of their last 20 home games. Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 20th goal of the season, and Carter Hutton made 25 saves while filling in for Jake Allen.

Berglund, in the left faceoff circle about 20 feet from the net, deftly deflected Shattenkirk's pass over the right shoulder of Antti Niemi for his seventh goal of the season.

''(Shattenkirk) put some heat on the puck and I just put my stick down and hoped for the best,'' Berglund said. ''I was lucky it went in.''

Shattenkirk said there was no luck involved.

''I looked up and there was no lane to shoot,'' he said. ''When I saw him coming around the net, I was hoping he'd go in for the tip. All I had to do was put it on his stick. He's one of our best forwards for putting himself in that position.''

Berglund has six goals and an assist in his last 10 games.

''I think we could have boxed the guy coming out from the side of the net,'' Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said.

Lauri Korpikoski, Patrick Eaves and John Klingberg scored for Dallas, which has dropped three in a row since a season-high, three-game win streak.

Stastny broke a 12-game scoreless drought with his eighth of the season in the first. He tipped in a drive from Alexander Steen for a 3-2 lead with 12:09 left in the second.

''This was an emotional game,'' Stastny said. ''They always bring their 'A' game. We did the things we had to to get it done.''

Tarasenko converted a wrist shot from the slot late in the first period for a 2-1 lead. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last four seasons.

Klingberg tied it at 3 with his third goal late in the second period.

''I think we deserved to win,'' Klingberg said. ''It's a tough one for sure.''

Dallas goaltender Kari Lehtonen stopped 11 of 14 shots before he was replaced by Niemi midway through the game.

NOTES: Dallas RW Patrick Eaves had a game-high six shots on goal. ... St. Louis D Carl Gunnarsson missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. . Allen and his girlfriend Shannon Adams welcomed the couple's first child, Lennon Everley, on Friday.

