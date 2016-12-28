Bengals WR A.J. Green won't play in final game vs Ravens

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green (18) catches a pass in front of New York Jets' Darrelle Revis (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bengals play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Receiver A.J. Green won't play in the Bengals' final game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving him shy of an NFL record.

Green severely strained his right hamstring on the first pass thrown his way during a loss to Buffalo on Nov 20.

He returned to practice a few weeks ago and expected to play Saturday night in Houston, but was held out after a scan of the leg found the injury hasn't fully healed.

Coach Marvin Lewis said on Wednesday that Green is done for the season. He finished with 66 catches for 964 yards, leaving him 36 yards shy of joining Randy Moss as the only NFL players to top 1,000 yards receiving in each of their first six seasons.

