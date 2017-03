Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Kevin Minter (51) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- The Bengals signed linebacker Kevin Minter to a one-year deal on Monday, filling the opening from Karlos Dansby's departure for Arizona as a free agent.

Minter is entering his fifth season. He was Arizona's second-round pick in 2-13 and has played in 61 consecutive games. He had a career-high 3+ sacks last season.

Minter joins a linebacker group that features Vontaze Burfict and Rey Maualuga.