Ben Roethlisberger apologizes for distancing himself from hometown

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger apologized for a rift between him and his hometown Findlay, Ohio according to The Courier.

Roethlisberger returned home for his induction into the Hancock County's sports hall of fame. He has remained distance since being accused of sexual assault.

“Some negative things were said about me by people in this town. I was hurt and I resented that,” Roethlisberger said. “But I want to say I'm sorry for letting a few bad words cloud the support I've had from so many people.”

"I'm proud of this town. It means a lot to me and my family to be embraced with open arms like this. I'm humble and I'm proud to call Findlay home," he added.

Roethlisberger was never charged but was suspended four games by the NFL in 2010.

