Beltre in Rangers' lineup, could play in WBC

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Adrian Beltre was in the Texas Rangers' lineup Friday for the first time this spring training and could play for the defending champion Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

Beltre had not played in the Rangers' first seven games because of a strained left calf, an injury sustained Feb. 14 during a workout at his California home.

Will Middlebrooks was in the original starting lineup at third base against Seattle, but Texas revised the batting order after Beltre consulted with Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.

Beltre, who is 58 hits shy of 3,000, fielded two ground balls flawlessly and went hitless in two at-bats. He left after three innings in the Rangers' 8-2 victory.