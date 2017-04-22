Beltran homers, Astros come back to beat Rays 6-3

Houston Astros' Carlos Beltran, right, singles off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays catcher Derek Norris, left, looks on. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — Carlos Beltran homered for the Houston Astros in consecutive games once again.

Playing three days before his 40th birthday and a day after his first home run this season, Beltran led off the second inning with his 423rd home run as the Astros rallied past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Friday night.

Beltran homered in five straight games for Houston during the 2004 postseason, earning a $119 million, seven-year contract from the New York Mets on the free-agent market. He signed a more modest $16 million, one-year deal during the offseason to rejoin the Astros.

"Today was a good day for me. I had a good session in the cage," Beltran said. "Of course that translates to the game, and I felt like my swing was coming along very good."

Beltran homered off Alex Cobb (1-2) and also singled in the fourth as the Astros won for the ninth time in 11 games. With 1,040 extra-base hits, Beltran is one behind Pete Rose for third among switch-hitters behind Eddie Murray (1,099) and Chipper Jones (1,055).

Corey Dickerson, Logan Morrison and Evan Longoria hit solo homers in the first three innings off Mike Fiers as the Rays took a 3-1 lead.

Houston tied the score in the fourth on RBI singles by Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel, who had three hits each, and George Springer hit into a run-scoring forceout in the seventh for a 4-3 lead.

"We have come back in a few games before," Beltran said, "so we're confident that if we continue to put quality at-bats on, we're going to find a way to score."

Mike Feliz (1-0) pitched a perfect sixth in relief of Fiers, who allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

Ken Giles retired the side in order in the ninth for his fourth save. Houston relievers allowed one hit in four innings.

"These guys are really good and we've got a lot of them, which is a good feeling," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It's nice to have a lot of options, especially when these guys come in and pitch well."

