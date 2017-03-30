Belinelli helps Hornets beat Raptors 110-106

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 29: Marco Belinelli #21 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket past Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors during NBA game action at Air Canada Centre on March 29, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) -- Marco Belinelli scored 21 points, Kemba Walker had 19 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors 110-106 on Wednesday night.

Walker hit two big 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes, including one that gave the Hornets a 104-101 lead with 37.5 seconds left. He also had four rebounds and two assists, helping Charlotte (34-41) stop Toronto's six-game win streak.

The Hornets went 8 for 10 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter. They finished the night 16 for 32 from beyond the arc.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points for Toronto (45-30), and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 15 rebounds. The loss prevented the Raptors from clinching home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Toronto held Charlotte to 23 percent shooting in the third and carried a 74-66 lead into the final period. Valanciunas had eight points in the third.

Marvin Williams finished with 18 points for the Hornets, and Nicolas Batum had 15. Frank Kaminsky scored 12 of his 13 points in the first half, helping Charlotte to a 50-47 lead at the break.

Cory Joseph scored 18 points for Toronto, which shot 11 for 31 from 3-point range. Serge Ibaka had 15 points.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Walker, whose 219 3s are the second-most in franchise history, was 3 for 10 from beyond the arc. ... Charlotte improved to 12-12 when it scores 110 points.

Raptors: F DeMarre Carroll, starting after missing the two previous games with a sore lower back, had three points, three rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes. ... Joseph scored in double figures for the 13th time in 19 starts. ... Valanciunas recorded his team-leading 27th double-double of the season.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Return home to face the Denver Nuggets on Friday. The Hornets beat the Nuggets 112-102 in Denver on March 4.

Raptors: Continue a four-game homestand on Friday, hosting the Indiana Pacers. The Raptors beat the Pacers 116-91 on March 19.