Beatrice Mompremier leaving Baylor women after 2 seasons

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Beatrice Mompremier is leaving the Baylor basketball team after two seasons.

Baylor said Tuesday that Mompremier has been granted her release, which will allow the 6-foot-4 post player from Miami to transfer and play at another school.

Mompremier averaged 8.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 32 games this season as the Lady Bears made it to the NCAA Elite Eight for the fourth year in a row.

Her departure came four days after Baylor said sophomore guard Alyssa Dry and redshirt freshman Alexandria Gulley, neither of them who played regularly, wouldn't return to the team. Gulley is staying at Baylor on a medical scholarship.