Bears to sign Benny Cunningham to boost return game

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- The Chicago Bears boosted their kickoff return game, signing Benny Cunningham to a one-year contract.

Cunningham ranked among the top kickoff returners in the NFL the past four years with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams. His 2,575 yards in that span rank fourth, and he had the league's third-highest return average at 27.2 yards last season. He also ran for 101 yards in 2016 and has rushed for 748 yards over four seasons.

Cunningham joins a team that finished last in the NFC North at 3-13. The Bears announced the move on Tuesday.

