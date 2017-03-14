Bears reach one-year deal with kicker Connor Barth

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with placekicker Connor Barth on a one-year contract.

Barth made 18 of 23 field-goal attempts last season and missed only one of 32 extra-point tries in 16 games.

Barth has appeared in 99 games over nine NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2008), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-13, 2015), Denver Broncos (2014) and Chicago Bears (2016). He has made 157 of 187 field goal attempts (84 percent) and 205 of 207 extra points (99 percent).