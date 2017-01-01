BC crushes Orange 96-81 behind Bowman's 30 points

Boston College guard Jerome Robinson (1) looks to pass under the basket as Syracuse forward Taurean Thompson (12) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON (AP) -- Ky Bowman scored 30 points, Jerome Robinson had 22 and Boston College halted a 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak with a 96-81 win over Syracuse Sunday in the league opener for both schools.

A.J. Turner added 16 points and Nik Popovic 11 for Eagles (8-6), who went 0-18 last season in league play before losing their one game in the tournament. It was their first conference win since a 66-65 victory over Georgia Tech in the 2015 ACC tourney.

Andrew White III led the Orange (8-6) with 22 points. Tyler Lydon had 17 points and 12 rebounds, Taurean Thompson scored 14 and Tyler Roberson added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

BC pushed its 11-point halftime lead to 67-46 on Jordan Chatman's 3-pointer from the right corner 6 1/2 minutes into the second half.

In a strange scene for a home team, the Eagles quieted a crowd that had about 70 percent of them rooting for Syracuse - with many dressed in orange.

Unlike last year, when the partisan Syracuse crowd broke into chants of 'Let's Go Orange!' many times during the second half, there was hardly a loud cheer for the visitors.

SU was down by 17 or more until the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Judging by the start, it could be a tough year for the Orange. They lost by 33 at home against St. John's two games ago and looked confused offensively on a number of possessions Sunday. In addition, BC seemed to find holes against their 2-3 zone.

Boston College: For a team that went winless in league play last year, it had to be a big motivational boost. With Bowman emerging to join Robinson as a scorer, it looks like the Eagles have two legitimate scorers - something that's needed in a tough conference.

HOW ABOUT THAT

Bowman had a highlight play late in the first half.

He got a rebound of his own miss while lying on his back near the base line, looked up and fed Popovic in the lane for a layup.

OOPS

SU had a few woeful plays, but the worst may have been late in the first half when Lydon was attempting to grab a rebound and tipped it in for a basket for BC. Popovich was credited with the bucket.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: Host Miami on Wednesday in the first of two straight at the Carrier Dome.

Boston College: At Wake Forest on Tuesday to open a two-game road trip.