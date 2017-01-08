BC Classic winner Arrogate works out ahead of Pegasus Cup

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) -- Breeders' Cup Classic winner Arrogate has completed a six-furlong workout at Santa Anita in preparation for the $12 million Pegasus World Cup.

Jockey Martin Garcia was aboard Sunday as Arrogate was timed in 1:11.94 for the distance. The track was listed as good after recent rains.

Trainer Bob Baffert says he was pleased to get a ''nice, stiff work'' into the horse. Arrogate hadn't been out for a recorded breeze since Dec. 27 because of rainy conditions.

Baffert says he hasn't made any shipping or training plans for Arrogate ahead of the Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 28 at Florida's Gulfstream Park.

Arrogate hasn't raced since winning the BC Classic on Nov. 5 at Santa Anita. He has five wins in six career starts and earnings of $4,084,600. He'll be ridden in Florida by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith.