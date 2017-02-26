BC-BKW--ACC Tournament Pairings

No. 5 Notre Dame has the top seed for the fourth straight year at the Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball tournament.
The seeds were finalized Sunday for the tournament that begins Wednesday on Coastal Carolina's campus in Conway.
The three-time defending champion Fighting Irish (27-3, 15-1) wrapped up the top seed by beating No. 8 Florida State in the regular season finale, sending the Seminoles (25-5, 13-3) to the No. 2 seed.
No. 13 Duke (25-4, 13-3) earned the third seed while No. 18 North Carolina State (22-7, 12-4) holds the fourth seed. Those four teams have double byes into the quarterfinals and won't play until Friday.
The championship game is Sunday.
