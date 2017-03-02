Baylor's Mulkey apologizes for remarks about assault scandal

Baylor head women's coach Kim Mulkey celebrates her 500th career win with forward Nina Davis, right, following an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 86-48. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey has made a tearful apology for her recent remarks about the school's sexual assault scandal.

In defending the school against critics last weekend, Mulkey said Baylor fans should ''knock them right in the face'' and said it's time to ''move on'' from the scandal. After those comments caused a storm of controversy, the two-time national championship coach said Thursday she is ''sorry for the choice of words.''

Mulkey also said her heart goes out to assault victims and said the school failed them.

Baylor is facing several federal lawsuits from women who say the school mishandled or ignored sexual and physical assault claims for years.