Baylor women No. 1 NCAA seed in Oklahoma City Regional

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Baylor is going into the women's NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for the fifth time in seven years.

The Lady Bears (30-3), who won their seventh consecutive Big 12 regular season title, are the top seed in the Oklahoma City Regional. They will play SWAC team Texas Southern (23-9) in a first-round game Saturday in Waco. Baylor has won 10 consecutive NCAA Tournament games at home by an average margin of 29.4 points.

SEC runner-up Mississippi State (29-4) is the No. 2 seed in the region, and will also start at home, as will No. 3 seed Washington (27-3) and No. 4 seed Louisville (27-7). Tennessee (19-11), which has been in all 36 NCAA Tournaments, is the No. 5 seed in the region.

The women's Final Four will be played in Dallas, about 100 miles from the Baylor campus.