Baylor axes assistant strength coach after prostitution bust

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Baylor University has fired a newly hired assistant strength and conditioning coach after he was arrested on a prostitution solicitation charge.

A Baylor athletics department statement Monday says Brandon Washington was fired Saturday after school officials learned that he had been arrested earlier in the day.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says deputies arrested the 33-year-old coach at a Waco-area hotel. The class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The Baylor statement says he passed a full criminal background check when he was hired. Washington has no listed telephone number.

Baylor faces multiple lawsuits as well as a federal civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program ignored, mishandled or tried to cover up reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds across campus for years.