Baylor assistant arrested in prostitution sting

A member of Baylor’s new coaching staff ran into some trouble over the weekend.

According to the Waco Tribune, Brandon Washington, a member of the Bears’ strength staff, was arrested early Saturday morning for attempting to solicit a prostitute. Police said Washington was arrested just after midnight in a sting operation at a local hotel. Washington, who followed new Baylor head coach to BU from Temple, faces a class B misdemeanor charge.

In a statement released to the Tribune, Rhule, who was hired in December, said Washington’s contract has been terminated.

“After a full criminal background check was completed and cleared, Brandon Washington was recently hired as an assistant in the Football Strength and Conditioning area. Baylor was notified on February 4 of Brandon Washington’s arrest and terminated his employment immediately that day,” Rhule’s statement read.

“When we arrived at Baylor we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”

Washington was released from police custody Saturday after posting $1,000 bond. The 33-year-old played collegiately at LSU from 2001 to 2005 and previously coached at Alabama and Nicholls State before landing at Temple in 2014.

Washington’s arrest is the latest dose of bad news at Baylor, which has been mired by a sexual assault scandal over the last year and a half. A bevy of allegations against Baylor players led to an investigation into the school’s handling of accusations of sexual assaults. The investigation, conducted by law firm Pepper Hamilton, resulted in the firing of head coach Art Briles, removal of president Ken Starr and resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw.

Jim Grobe coached Baylor in 2016 under the title of “acting head coach” until Rhule was hired. Rhule led Temple to back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016.

