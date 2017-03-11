Bayern extends Bundesliga lead; Leipzig, Dortmund both lose

Dortmund's Andre Schuerrle, right, and Hertha's Sebastian Langkamp, left, challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, March 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) -- Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern Munich to extend its Bundesliga lead by beating an Eintracht Frankfurt side hit by injuries and illness 3-0 on Saturday.

Bayern, which stretched its unbeaten run to 18 games across all competitions, capitalized on second-placed Leipzig's 1-0 defeat at home to Wolfsburg to stretch its lead to 10 points with 10 games remaining.

''A good day for us with good results also in other stadiums,'' said Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose side is going for an unprecedented fifth straight title.

Bayern needed defender Mats Hummels to make a goal-saving tackle to deny Branimir Hrgota early on.

Good work from Thomas Mueller on the right allowed Lewandowski to score a tap-in with Bayern's first big chance in the 38th.

Mueller, who scored 32 goals in all competitions for Bayern last season, has only one league goal so far but this was his 10th assist.

Playing on the other side of the pitch, David Alaba sprinted clear to set up Douglas Costa for Bayern's second minutes later.

Frankfurt had three big chances in the first half but couldn't make them count.

''To be honest they didn't deserve to be 2-0 down at the break,'' Ancelotti said. ''We were better in the second half, controlled the game.''

Arjen Robben crossed for Lewandowski's second goal 10 minutes after the interval, taking the striker's league tally to 21.

Frankfurt's troubles were compounded when captain Makoto Hasebe, the league's most capped Japanese player with 236 appearances, was taken to hospital for stitches to a cut on his shin. Marco Russ went on for his second appearance since returning from treatment for testicular cancer.

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng came on for the final 25 minutes to make his return from injury.

''It was an unbelievable feeling to be back on the pitch again,'' said Boateng, who hadn't played since November and had surgery on his right pectoral muscle before Christmas.

LEIPZIG 0, WOLFSBURG 1

Mario Gomez's remarkable run of scoring in every game under coach Andries Jonker continued at Leipzig.

Gomez, who played under Jonker in his five games as interim coach at Bayern, has 11 goals in seven games with the Dutchman in charge.

Leipzig said a fan collapsed outside the stadium before kickoff and died a little later due to heart problems in hospital.

The club also had worries regarding Naby Keita, who collapsed about an hour after the game. He was treated by the club doctor. Leipzig said the midfielder was conscious and would be taken to hospital for further tests.

HERTHA BERLIN 2, BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1

Hertha held on to halt third-placed Dortmund's four-game winning run in all competitions and consolidated fifth place with a typically gritty performance.

''We're an unpleasant opponent. It's not always pretty but it's often successful,'' Hertha coach Pal Dardai said.

Seconds after Lewandowski matched his 21-goal tally in Munich, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized, first playing the ball to Raphael Guerreiro with his heel, then running to accept Shinji Kagawa's through ball to score his league-leading 22nd. It was his eighth goal in four games in all competitions.

But Marvin Plattenhardt scored what proved to be the winner with a brilliant free kick with 20 minutes remaining.

DARMSTADT 2, MAINZ 1

Darmstadt played in special shirts with the logo, ''You must fight, now more than ever,'' in honor of Darmstadt fan Jonathan Heimes, who died of cancer in March last year.

Heimes, who founded a charity for children with cancer, was a motivating factor in Darmstadt's promotion in 2015.

Darmstadt, the league's bottom side, held on for just its fourth win of the season.

''Nobody here is giving up,'' said Darmstadt coach Torsten Frings, whose side remained 11 points from safety.

OTHER GAMES

Three minutes after Maximilian Philipp put Freiburg ahead with a penalty, Andrej Kramaric equalized on the hour mark to earn visiting Hoffenheim a 1-1 draw.

Hoffenheim stayed fourth in the last qualification place for the Champions League, two points ahead of Hertha.

Two goals from Anthony Modeste weren't enough for Cologne, held to 2-2 in the late game at relegation-threatened Ingolstadt.