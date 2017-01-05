Batum scores 28 points, Hornets beat Thunder 123-112

Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, front, passes the ball as Charlotte Hornets' Spencer Hawes, back, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Nicolas Batum had a season-high 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma Thunder 123-112 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Batum was 7 of 18 from the field and made 13 of 15 free throws. The Hornets were 40 of 49 from the foul line.

Russell Westbrook had 33 points and 15 rebounds, but fell two assists shy of his 17th triple-double of the season for Oklahoma City. Enes Kanter added 22 points, and Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams each had 18.

The Thunder led by one after Kanter hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. But they couldn't sustain the momentum after erasing a double-digit deficit.

The Hornets took control with about six minutes left, outscoring the Thunder 22-11 the rest of the way.

Kemba Walker, who scored 34 and 37 points in his last two games while making an All-Star push, had nine points in the decisive final quarter. Frank Kaminsky carried the Hornets early, scoring all of 17 points in the first half as Charlotte took a 60-55 halftime lead.

TIP INS

Thunder: Westbrook was given a technical foul after hitting a referee in the head with a ball in the first quarter. After the Thunder called a timeout Westbook was retreating toward the bench and tossed an overhead pass toward the referee, who wasn't looking as the ball hit him in the side of the cranium. Westbrook put his hands over his head in apparent disbelief at the call.

Hornets: Marco Belinelli returned to action after missing the last five games with a sprained left ankle. ... Roy Hibbert was called for a technical foul in the third quarter after exchanging words with Oklahoma City's Steven Adams. ... The Hornets had lost 11 straight games to the Thunder before Wednesday night.

UP NEXT:

Thunder: At Houston on Thursday night.

Hornets: At Detroit on Thursday night in the first of five straight games on the road.