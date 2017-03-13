Batum out for Hornets; Rondo to start for Bulls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Jeremy Lamb will start at guard for the Hornets against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night with Nic Batum out with a migraine.
However, Charlotte center Frank Kaminsky will return after missing the past five games with a sprained shoulder.
Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg says Rajon Rondo will start in hopes of helping Chicago get off to a quicker start. Jerian Grant had been starting for the Bulls at point guard.
''We're struggling to get easy baskets, obviously in that first group,'' Hoiberg said before Monday night's game.
