Bastia get neutral ground, closed doors ban

French anti-riot policemen scatter Bastia's supporters outside the stadium after the French L1 football match Bastia (SCB) vs Lyon (OL) on April 16, 2017 in the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica (AFP Photo/PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA)

Paris (AFP) - Bastia will have to play their next home game at a neutral venue and behind closed doors as punishment for crowd violence which led to Sunday's match with Lyon being abandoned, French Ligue 1 officials said.

Supporters of the Corsican side twice invaded the pitch and attacked the visiting Lyon players which caused the game to be called off at half-time.

French league disciplinary commission chief Sebastien Deneux said that Bastia's home game against Rennes on April 29 will be played at a neutral ground and with no fans allowed.

Other disciplinary decisions against Bastia could follow on May 4.

A hardcore section of home fans at Bastia's Armand Cesari stadium targeted Lyon's players as they warmed up before Sunday's game, causing it to be delayed by more than 50 minutes, and then again as the two sides went in for the break with the score at 0-0.

Bottom-of-the-table Bastia were punished in February over racist abuse directed at Nice striker Mario Balotelli while the Nice team bus had its windows smashed.