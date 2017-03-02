Based on 49ers GM John Lynch's comments, is DeShone Kizer becoming his draft crush?

INDIANAPOLIS — San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are in lockstep about one thing: They need quarterbacks.

On Wednesday, Shanahan said, “Well, I know that we don’t have any really under contract” once Colin Kaepernick opts out of his deal in a few days. On Thursday, Lynch echoed that fact — and painted a picture where the 49ers will explore all options to find a potential foundation.

“Look, I don’t think you need to be too transparent to realize that’s a position we’re looking at,” Lynch said. “We don’t have any, so that’s a position that’s a big focal point of our preparation right now.”

And it’s one the team could use almost every avenue — free agency, trade, draft and undrafted free agents — to address this offseason.

Could Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer be in play at No. 2 for the 49ers? (AP) More

“A lot of people look at it like, ‘Oh my gosh, you don’t have any quarterbacks,’ but that also is somewhat liberating in that you can create this thing in that position that is so critical in the way that you want it,” Lynch said. “Now, we’re restricted by who’s available and what not, but I think we’ve got a lot of great options at our disposal.”

Lynch’s comments on the draft’s top quarterbacks were fascinating. A few of those QBs made some strong impressions on Lynch so far.

On Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer: “This whole thing is not just about an interview, but if you were grading him on that alone he blew the doors off. He’s an impressive young man … his film’s very impressive.”

On Clemson’s Deshaun Watson: “I think the same can be said for [him]. You watch what he’s done, just putting a team on his shoulders and taking down a great champion. … I love winners, and he has that. … I spent some time around him at the Super Bowl, and there’s certain guys that just carry themselves differently, have a presence about [themselves]. I’d put him in that category. In the brief time you could just see there’s a confidence, an aura that he carries himself with that’s pretty special.”

On North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky: “I got a note today from somebody over there [that Trubisky] measured over 6-2. So he made himself some money today, I promise you. You can see just like the other guys I talked about why people like him. He grows on you. The more you watch him, the more you like him.”

Lynch wasn’t asked specifically about Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes but the GM lumped him into the group with the other three mentioned above and added, “I think it’s a very talented draft class at that position, one we’re very excited about.”

Keep an eye on Kizer, whom our own Greg Cosell broke down for his draft QB series. Cosell writes that Kizer is a “natural thrower,” and those words stood out based on comments Shanahan said during Super Bowl week when we asked what traits were most important to him in seeking quarterbacks.

“There are so many different ways to be successful, but for the most part you want guys who are pure throwers,” Shanahan told us then. “There are not many of them on the planet. They’re hard to find. But you want those guys who can do that and guys who are fearless. It’s very tough to succeed in this league if you’re not a natural thrower, and you can’t think about that pass rush at all.”

The combine quarterbacks throw on Saturday. The 49ers will be paying attention closely. Sure, they could throw us all for a loop and go swing a trade for Kirk Cousins, rendering most of this moot. But barring something dramatic such as that, its possible that the 49ers will have to rely on the draft for QB help in some form — and perhaps as early as the No. 2 overall pick.

Kizer to the 49ers is a realistic scenario at this point.

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Eric_Edholm