Baseball-Highlights of Saturday's MLB games

April 22 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's MLB games.

Yankees 11, Pirates 5

New York has been searching for more offense on the road and found it against Pittsburgh, surging for 11 runs after the fifth inning in a come-from-behind victory.

Starlin Castro got the Yankees moving with a three-run home run off Pirates starter Jameson Taillon in the sixth. Ronald Torreyes followed with a two-run single to give the Yankees their first lead of the day later that inning. After the Pirates battled back to tie it, another five-run outburst in the eighth put the Yankees over the top.

Chris Carter hit a three-run pinch-hit home run off Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero (1-1) to put New York ahead for good. It was Carter's first home run of the season and first with the Yankees after he hit 41 last year with Milwaukee.

Cubs 12, Reds 8

Willson Contreras hit his first career grand slam and Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward each hit three-run shots, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 12-8 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Contreras went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and four runs. Heyward also had four RBIs. The home run barrage helped Jake Arrieta (3-0) earn the victory despite allowing four runs in the first. Arrieta struck out eight and didn't walk a batter, but allowed five earned runs and a pair of home runs.

Nationals 3, Mets 1

Washington's Gio Gonzalez continued his mastery of New York Mets at Citi Field, when the left-hander carried a no-hitter into the sixth and earned the win with 6 1/3 strong innings.

Gonzalez allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six in improving to 9-1 with a 1.62 ERA in 14 career starts at Citi Field. The Nationals (12-5) have won six straight. The Mets (8-10) have lost seven of eight.

Athletics 4, Mariners 3

Adam Rosales and Ryon Healy hit first-inning home runs, propelling Oakland past Seattle for its fifth straight win.

Right-hander Jharel Cotton (2-2) and four relievers combined to limit the Mariners to nine hits, helping the Athletics win their third in a row over the Mariners to start the four-game series.

Tigers 5, Twins 4

Nicholas Castellanos belted his third homer as Detroit outlasted Minnesota in a long, mistake-filled afternoon game that included a benches-clearing altercation.

Detroit's Justin Upton also launched his third homer and John Hicks had two hits in his season debut after being recalled earlier in the day as Miguel Cabrera went on the disabled list with a strained right groin.

Angels 5, Blue Jays 4

Andrelton Simmons hit a grand slam in the third inning to turn a tie game into a 5-1 lead, and Tyler Skaggs pitched seven strong innings for the second consecutive start as Los Angeles picked up just its second win in 11 games.

Toronto's Kevin Pillar hit a two-run home run in the seventh off reliever Tyler Yates to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, and Justin Smoak had three hits, including a ninth-inning home run, for Toronto.

Marlins 6, Padres 3 (11 innings)

Miami scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning on a swinging bunt single and two errors to break a 2-2 tie.

Pinch-hitter Justin Bour led off the inning with a single to center off Padres left-handed rookie reliever Jose Torres. Dee Gordon then chopped a ball 30 feet up the first base line for a hit, and Torres' wild throw to first allowed Bour to score. Gordon kept running on the play and scored when Hunter Renfroe bobbled the ball in the right field corner.

Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 5

Yasmany Tomas hit two bases-empty homers and Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann had two-run homers as Arizona improved its home record to 8-1.

David Peralta set an Arizona franchise record with four doubles and scored three runs.

Rockies 12, Giants 3

Backed by a strong offensive performance, rookie right-hander Antonio Senzatela gave Colorado another superb start.

The Rockies reached season-highs in runs and hits (14), getting home runs from Mark Reynolds, who had three hits and four RBIs, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon.

Phillies 4, Braves 3 (10 innings)

Maikel Franco drove in two runs with a single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th to give Philadelphia a walk-off win.

The Phillies won their third straight game and fourth in five games. Atlanta dropped its fifth consecutive game.

