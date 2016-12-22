Barry Switzer lied about meeting with Donald Trump and then laughed when media ran with it

Former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer admitted to creating fake news for his own personal enjoyment. (AP)

Former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer punked America and he’s damn proud of it.

Switzer admitted he made up a story about meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Trump Tower earlier this month and then cackled when major media outlets ran with the story.

He was his own fake news outlet.

Media widely reported Trump met with Barry Switzer, the former University of Oklahoma and Dallas Cowboys coach who has known Trump for decades. But Switzer said he was shopping with his wife and daughter on Fifth Avenue and decided to walk into the Trump Tower lobby after seeing the Naked Cowboy. He had no meeting scheduled.

“All the media people said, ‘coach what are you doing here,'” Switzer said in an interview. “I told them I was here to see the president like everyone else.”

Switzer said he instead went upstairs in Trump Tower, bought a coffee at Starbucks and came back downstairs.

“I told the reporters I had a great visit, and that we were going to make the wishbone great again,” he said. “I told them I was going to be Secretary of Offense and that Trump knew how to run the ball down the field.”

“Then I went back to my hotel and laughed my ass off,” he said, still laughing this week. “It went everywhere. Everyone believed it. I had all these calls, but I was just jerking people around.”

Had great interview with @realDonaldTrump being his Secretary of Offense! He plans to run the ball! Said I'm his guy! pic.twitter.com/F2g1jNxJGD — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) December 7, 2016









It’s clear Switzer has zero (expletives) left to give and has for a long time. He’s rarely been shy about saying whatever comes to his mind so why not play the media with a made up story about meeting with Trump? That seems like the perfect way to cap off a shopping trip with your family.

Graham Watson is the editor of Dr. Saturday on Yahoo Sports.