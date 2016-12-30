Barkley's late goal gives Everton draw with woeful Hull City

Hull City moved off the foot of the Premier League table with a 2-2 draw against Everton at the KCOM Stadium on Friday evening.

Michael Dawson hammered the hosts into an early lead before a David Marshall own goal got the Toffees level just before the break.

Robert Snodgrass' magnificent free-kick appeared to have given the Tigers just their second win since August but Ross Barkley headed in late on to save a point for Ronald Koeman's side.

Hull started well and were ahead after just seven minutes when Curtis Davies flicked on a Snodgrass corner kick and Dawson slammed in at the far post for his third goal of the campaign. That opener woke the visitors up, and they were nearly on level terms eight minutes later when Seamus Coleman's fine header came back off the inside of the post.

Gareth Barry and Barkley then both had long-range shots go whizzing past the woodwork as it appeared that the home team would go into the interval ahead. But in first half stoppage time, Marshall inexplicably managed to punch the ball into his own goal as Dieumerci Mbokani attempted to head away a Kevin Mirallas set-piece.

Both teams bothered the woodwork again in the opening 10 minutes of the second half; Romelu Lukaku saw a powerful strike tipped brilliantly onto the bar by a redeemed Marshall while Snodgrass hit the angle of post and bar with a sumptuous free-kick.

That effort proved to be a tester for the Scot, who measured a set-piece from a similar position out perfectly on 65 minutes, beating a stranded Joel Robles into the top left-hand corner.

It looked as if Hull were heading toward a rare win but with six minutes to play, but Leighton Baines dropped a cross onto the head of Barkley, who nodded in from eight yards out.

The Toffees, who stay in seventh, could have snatched it at the death but substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin somehow missed the target with a header from six yards out.