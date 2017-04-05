Barcelona wins with Suarez's bicycle kick goal, Messi double

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) -- Luis Suarez scored with a bicycle kick and Lionel Messi struck twice on his return to action as Barcelona beat Sevilla 3-0 to keep the pressure on Spanish league leader Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Barcelona moved one point ahead of Madrid, but Zinedine Zidane's team can retake the lead when it plays at struggling Leganes later Wednesday.

Sevilla remained in fourth place, but is 11 points off the lead and virtually out of contention for the title. Jorge Sampaoli's team is still reeling from its elimination by Leicester in the last 16 of the Champions League and hasn't won in five league matches.

It never had a chance against Barcelona under steady rain at the Camp Nou.

Suarez opened the scoring with his superb effort from inside the six-yard box. A pass by Messi deflected off a defender and the ball flew up in the air in front of the Uruguay striker, who flicked it over goalkeeper Sergio Rico in the 25th minute.

Suarez has scored seven goals in his last seven league games. His league total of 24 goals this season is three less than scoring leader Messi, who got his first of the night in the 28th minute with an easy shot from inside the area after a combination of passes between Neymar and Suarez.

Messi, who struck the crossbar only minutes into the game, added to the lead in the 33rd with a left-foot shot after Sevilla defenders failed to fully clear a ball inside the box.

He celebrated by sliding two fingers under his right eye, as if painting his face like a warrior, a reference to a campaign supporting children fighting cancer. The campaign is promoted by Barcelona and Messi's foundation.

Messi, who has now scored 43 goals in 41 matches for Barcelona this season, was playing his first game in nearly two weeks. He missed the win at Granada last weekend through suspension, and began a four-game international suspension just before Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia after insulting a linesman.

Messi's last game had been on March 23, when he scored Argentina's winner over Chile in South American qualifying.

Sevilla was fighting for the league title not long ago, but is now enduring its worst moment of the season.

It had a chance to take the lead at the Camp Nou in the first half, but Steven N'Zonzi wasted one of the team's best opportunities in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Sevilla striker Victor ''Vitolo'' Machin was sent off in injury time after being shown a second yellow card for a foul on Neymar.

