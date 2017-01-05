Barcelona upset by nine-man Athletic Bilbao in first game of 2017

Messi and Co. have had better days. (Getty Images)

Barcelona is winless in 2017.

That is to say, Luis Enrique’s men dropped their first game of the year, a first-leg bout at Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, 2-1, to open the year.

There were several culprits to Barcelona’s two-goal halftime deficit. The unrecognizable form of several of its key players like Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets was one of them. So was the lack of pressure on the ball, which is usually a Barca staple. As were the unforced turnovers.

Barca barely created chances, and scarcely did more than in the 20th minute, when Lionel Messi swung a cross into Pique, who headed wide and then was clattered into by goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz.





The Catalan two-time defending champions of this tournament gave scoring opportunities away all too easily. Like in the 25th minute, when Aritz Aduriz gave the Basques the lead. Raul Garcia scampered after a ball that seemed out of his reach in Barca’s box. He got to it regardless and chipped a cross to the far post, where Aduriz nodded it in unmarked.





Three minutes later, Aduriz held up the ball and fed Inaki Williams with a great backheel. The 22-year-old forward, one of the most underrated players in La Liga, rifled his shot past the helpless Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.





The final culprit – before the halftime whistle, anyway – was the notorious referee David Fernandez Borbalan. He missed Aduriz punching Samuel Umtiti in the throat.





Granted, Borbalan also missed Pique wrestling Aduriz down in the box.

The first half has been a real battle at San Mames. Should Aduriz have been penalised for this? pic.twitter.com/285Wxpwtdo — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) January 5, 2017





But the referee’s biggest misjudgment came in injury time before the intermission, when Neymar was chopped down in the box by Xabier Etxeita. It was a stone-cold penalty. But Borbalan gave Neymar a yellow card for simulation. The consternation of his teammates was such that several more of them were booked for dissent.





Barcelona finally realized that its winter break was over in the second half and began resembling its usual self. The pressure was ramped up on Athletic, and it wasn’t long before Messi had his team back in the game.

In the 52nd minute, he curled in a free kick. Iraizoz deflected it off the underside of his bar but it then bounced just over the line, before the goalie slapped it away. It stood.





Athletic dropped in and began absorbing pressure, limiting the space for Barca in the final third. And with good results. Even after Raul Garcia was sent off with a second yellow card in the 74th minute, Barcelona had nary a look at an equalizer. Athletic would, in fact, go down to nine, when Ander Iturraspe perhaps gave Neymar a light shove on a breakaway, or perhaps not. If Borbalan was in Barca’s debt for the first half, he certainly repaid it, with interest, in the second.

But the Catalans simply couldn’t find their way through. Other than Neymar’s shot from distance, they didn’t threaten until the final breaths of the game.

