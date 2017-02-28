Banks named OVC player of year, Belmont wins 2 league awards

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) -- Austin Peay senior Tearra Banks has been voted the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year, and regular season champ Belmont has taken two awards with Cameron Newbauer named the league's coach of the year and center Sally McCabe the defensive player of the year.

Banks notched 17 double-doubles this season for Austin Peay to win the award announced Tuesday as voted on by league coaches and sports information directors.

Belmont (24-5), winners of 18 straight overall, went 16-0 in league play under Newbauer. McCabe ranks 15th nationally averaging 2.72 blocks per game and a big part of Belmont leading the OVC in rebounding.

Kendall Spray is the league's freshman of the year after she set the UT Martin freshman single-season 3-point records, topping Heather Butler's previous mark of 87.