Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., right, and relief pitcher Wade Davis celebrate following a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis. The Cubs won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The finale of the three-game, season-opening series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs has been postponed.

The Cardinals said Wednesday afternoon's game was pushed back a day with severe weather forecast expected into the evening.

The two teams will make up the game Thursday afternoon.