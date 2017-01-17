Ayew penalty gives Ghana winning start to African Nations

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon (AP) -- Andre Ayew scored a penalty as Ghana beat Uganda 1-0 on Tuesday in a lackluster opening to the four-time champions' bid for a first African Cup of Nations title in 35 years.

The West Ham winger netted in the 32nd minute of the Group D game after Asamoah Gyan was held back by Isaac Isinde in the penalty area in Port-Gentil.

Avram Grant, a former Chelsea manager, is looking to lead Ghana to a second successive final but go better than 2015 when his team lost to Ivory Coast.

Uganda has also finished runner-up in the continental championship but the trip to the final in 1978 was also the last time it qualified until making the Gabon event.

Later in the same group, record seven-time champion Egypt seeks a triumphant return to the African Cup of Nations against Mali after missing the last three editions.