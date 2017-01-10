Autopsy scheduled for Northwestern women's basketball player

FILE - In this March 5, 2016, file photo, Maryland's Brene Moseley (3) and Northwestern's Jordan Hankins (5) go for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis. Hankins has been found dead in her room at the university. The university said in a statement that Hankins' body was found Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2017. The statement from spokesman Carsten Parmenter said there is no indication of foul play or "any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community." (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) -- An autopsy is scheduled after Northwestern women's basketball player Jordan Hankins was found dead in her room at the university.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says the examination is scheduled Tuesday and results would be available in the afternoon. Northwestern's scheduled game against Minnesota on Wednesday has been canceled.

The university said the body of the 19-year-old Hankins was found Monday afternoon. University officials say there is no indication of foul play or any danger or threat to the Northwestern community.

Coach Joe McKeown called the 5-foot-8 sophomore a ''remarkably dynamic young woman.''

Hankins was recruited out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. She averaged 3.6 points in 11 games this season.