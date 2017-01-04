Auston Matthews makes fans' nights with puck toss (Video)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews helped make the nights of two young fans at the Verizon Center in Washington after teammate James van Riemsdyk failed to do so.

Following pre-game warmups, van Riemsdyk tried to toss a puck over the glass and into the stands to two people wearing Matthews jerseys behind the Toronto bench holding a sign saying “It’s my 1st NHL game! Can I have a puck?”

Following two failed attempts, van Riemsdyk tossed up his arms in disgust and walked away. Then Matthews showed up and tossed a puck over the glass on one shot. It actually went to a Washington Capitals fan who then gave the puck to the two lucky Leafs fans.

Matthews finished the game, a 5-4 Maple Leafs overtime loss, with two assists. This was the first game Matthews played since his Centennial Classic performance where he scored two goals including the game-winner in Toronto’s victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The 2016 No. 1 overall NHL Draft pick leads all rookies with 34 points in 37 games.

