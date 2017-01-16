Auston Matthews' game-worn jersey sells for big bucks

There’s no question Maple Leafs rookie Auston Matthews has become a legitimate NHL star playing in Toronto. The first overall pick in the NHL draft last June has lived up to the hype and collectors are taking note.

On Sunday, the jersey that Matthews wore in the outdoor Centennial Classic — for the first period of play — sold at auction for $11,400 (all funds U.S.), not including sales tax. The auction started on Dec. 26, 2016, and the bids were made in increments of $100. Like most online auctions, there was a flurry of activity in the final hours of the sale.

Here’s the description from NHL Auctions:

Bid now on this jersey that was worn by Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2017 NHL Centennial Classic. This jersey was worn during the 1st period against the Detroit Red Wings on January 1st, 2017. This jersey will be collected directly from the team’s locker room by Fanatics Authentic in conjunction with the NHL and comes with an individually numbered, tamper-evident hologram. The item is digitally scanned and logged into a database allowing customers to verify the hologram online. This process helps to ensure that the product purchased is authentic and eliminates any possibility of duplication or fraud.

If Matthews continues on his path to becoming an NHL megastar, over time this jersey might look like a steal.